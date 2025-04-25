Global energy leader completes groundbreaking offshore installation: 'We are proud to see it happen'

Renewable energy manufacturer Siemens Gamesa is celebrating the installation of a cutting-edge wind turbine that will continue Taiwan's pursuit of sustainable energy resources.

The completion of the world's first SG 14-236 wind turbine from Siemens Gamesa marks just one of many to come. The Ørsted's Greater Changhua 2b & 4 Offshore Wind Farm will see the installation of 65 additional wind turbines by the end of 2025. Altogether, the wind farm will have over a 920 megawatt capacity.

Onshore construction of the wind farm's substations began in April 2023, according to Ørsted. Less than two years later, the offshore component of the project began. Full grid connection to the wind farm is expected to be completed in 2026.

In a LinkedIn post, Siemens Gamesa highlighted the completion of the first step of the project. "Now in place! We've just completed the first installation of the SG 14-236 offshore wind turbine at the Ørsted Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms in Taiwan," the company wrote.

"This is the first-ever installation of the SG 14-236 wind turbine globally, and we are proud to see it happen in Taiwan — a growing hub for offshore wind innovation," the post added.

Taiwan's Renewable Energy Development Act has sought to encourage renewable energy use, promote energy diversification, and reduce pollution within the country. This is in addition to the country's goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050.

Wind farms have the potential to save customers money by generating electricity without any fuel costs for energy producers. This can drive down power prices, which are then passed on to consumers through lower retail electricity rates.

In general, wind turbines have minimal environmental impact during operation. They do not produce any air or water pollution and contribute to reduced carbon pollution by replacing dirty fuels.

However, during the construction and manufacturing process of wind farms, there is a potential for costly wildlife interactions, disrupting natural habitats and vulnerable ecosystems. These concerns are often focused on during location planning.

