Dolphin skin-inspired propeller could reduce harmful sea vessel emissions by over 900 tons — here's how

Imagine the impact this technology could have if widely adopted by shipping companies around the world.

Chinese researchers have discovered a way to greatly reduce the amount of fuel necessary for cargo ships to deliver goods around the world. According to Interesting Engineering, coating the propeller of a cargo ship with bionic skin inspired by dolphins can cut fuel consumption by 2%.

The technology was developed by the Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology and Engineering, a research institute affiliated with the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The trial was conducted using a 300,000-ton "very large crude carrier," which made three oil delivery trips between Chinese and Middle Eastern ports over a matter of 200 days, covering over 35,000 nautical miles.

While cutting fuel consumption by 2% may not sound like much, the research team estimates that it will save over 300 tons less fuel annually. That will translate to 900 tons less carbon pollution being released into the atmosphere and adding to the warming of the planet, which is a driving force behind extreme weather events and the disruption of the global food supply.

According to the Ningbo Institute, covering a propeller with bionic skin would cost $20,000 per propeller, but it would save over $140,000 a year in fuel costs.

The bionic skin is meant to mimic how the skin of a dolphin, because of its flexible microstructure and mucus excretions, creates very little turbulence as a dolphin glides through the water, even at great speeds. The researchers also looked at some other marine animals, such as sharks, and determined dolphins offered the best potential.

"Different from bionic shark skin, the bionic dolphin skin has a comparatively simpler structure and is more cost-effective," said Zeng Zhixiang, a researcher at Ningbo.

If the researchers are correct that the bionic dolphin skin on a propeller will reduce carbon pollution by 900 tons per ship, imagine the impact this technology could have if widely adopted by shipping companies around the world.

This technology is just the latest in a number of breakthroughs looking to reduce the pollution generated by the shipping industry, which produces nearly 3% of the pollution contributing to global warming.

A French company is currently working on the use of giant kites to propel shipping vessels and reduce the need for dirty energy to power them forward.

Earlier this year, China commissioned two all-electric container ships, looking to do away with the need for dirty energy altogether.

Back on land, the world's first hydrogen-powered crane recently became operational at the Port of Los Angeles. It releases only water vapor as it loads and unloads container ships.

