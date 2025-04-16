New study exposes rising backlash against deceptive advertising tactics: 'No one likes being lied to'

"It's no surprise Europeans want an end to the fossil fuel advertisements."

Dirty fuel giants may soon face the same fate as tobacco companies and be forced to pull their advertisements or have them restricted, according to a report from DeSmog.

In the court of public opinion, ads for oil and gas brands are not well received. A recent survey conducted in the European Union found that nearly half the participants were in favor of banning advertisements for coal, oil, and gas.

The strongest support for a ban came from Greece, France, Spain, and Italy. The study was based on a dirty fuel ad ban enacted in the Netherlands.

In The Hague, commercials were prohibited in publicly accessible places for products and services such as gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation, cruise ships, and non-electric cars. The study authors said the success of that ban suggests similar actions would be popular throughout Europe.

"The decision to implement the ban challenges norms and conventions that drive fossil-fuel consumption worldwide and sets an example for other governments to follow," the authors of the study said.

There has been a strong push from climate activists for governments to impose ad bans on the industry in public spaces, and several cities have already pledged to do so. This would be similar to what happened to tobacco companies in the 1970s and 1980s.

"Allowing fossil fuel ads while at the same time trying to reduce CO2 emissions is counterproductive. Advertising normalizes behaviour we need to discourage, like frequent flying or reliance on fossil fuels," said Robert Barker, deputy mayor of The Hague, per DeSmog.

The brands facing these bans and ad agencies have different perspectives on the issue, arguing that they would lose revenue and be forced to cut jobs. Multiplatform ad campaigns also make connections between companies and customers, generating valuable public feedback that can keep brands accountable on sustainability.

But there's widespread concern that most dirty fuel-backed companies are merely greenwashing when they claim to be eco-friendly or set sustainability targets.

"Given the denial, delay, greenwashing and other deceptions in fossil fuel ads, it's no surprise Europeans want an end to the fossil fuel advertisements — no one likes being lied to," said Philip Newell, communications co-chair of the Climate Action Against Disinformation coalition, per DeSmog.

To avoid being fooled, you can educate yourself about greenwashing.

