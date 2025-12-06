Coca-Cola partner unveils game-changing new method for product packaging: 'Without compromising on quality or compliance'

Coca-Cola's Sicilian bottling partner just unveiled a major step forward in beverage packaging, according to Packaging Strategies — and the move could help keep communities cleaner while cutting down on some of the company's most stubborn sustainability problems.

Sibeg, Coca-Cola's bottler in Sicily, recently installed a new complete aseptic PET line from Sidel, allowing the company to bring production of sensitive beverages in-house for the first time. The upgrade is being hailed as a breakthrough that boosts efficiency "without compromising on quality or compliance," according to Sibeg operations director Gianluca Tornatore.

The Catania-based facility, which serves over 24,500 retailers across Sicily, says the new system will reduce water use, energy consumption, chemicals, and plastic waste — all while supporting its goal of reaching zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2030 and full carbon neutrality by 2032. That's a meaningful win for local communities, which stand to benefit from quieter operations, fewer transport trucks on the roads, and cleaner public spaces.

The new 18,000-bottles-per-hour line produces beverages in 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate, minimizing waste and keeping plastics in circulation instead of in landfills or waterways.

Though Coca-Cola has made small steps toward more responsible packaging before — including trials of plastic-free six-pack rings and recycled bottle rollouts — the corporation remains the world's leading producer of branded plastic pollution.

Still, such improvements show the type of progress that's possible when large bottlers invest in cleaner systems. Sidel's technology allows Sibeg to sterilize, blow-mold, fill, and cap bottles in one integrated process.

Its dry preform decontamination cuts chemical use drastically, while its stretch-wrapping system reduces plastic use by up to 60% and slashes energy consumption by as much as 90%. That means everyday consumers get the same products they're used to — but with less waste behind the scenes.

Sibeg's leadership expressed optimism about what comes next. "This move reflects our strategic effort to both expand our product portfolio and enhance flexibility in meeting customer demands while also cutting down on pollution from truck transport from Northern Italy," CEO Luca Busi said.

The company still has a long way to go — as does Coca-Cola — but for consumers and the communities surrounding Sibeg's facility, these changes mark a positive shift toward a cleaner, safer future.

