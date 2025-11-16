Coca-Cola rolls out innovative 'reverse vending machines' trial in Australia: 'Accessible, easy, and rewarding'

This initiative is a step in the right direction.

Imagine recycling your empty soda bottle at the same facility where it was made just days earlier. That's now possible in Australia. Reverse vending machines could soon transform how people dispose of their containers there and get rewarded for doing so, per AL Circle.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Australia launched reverse vending machines at major manufacturing sites, including Moorabbin in Melbourne, Victoria. The trial makes recycling convenient by placing return points directly where the beverages are produced.

The trial is a collaboration between CCEP and Return-It, the eastern zone network operator for Victoria's Container Deposit Scheme.

Return-It CEO Marc Churchin noted that the organization's mission is to make recycling "accessible, easy, and rewarding."

A reverse vending machine collects empty plastic bottles, aluminum cans, and glass containers, directing them straight into the recycling process. Users then receive deposit funds or vouchers, a system that other initiatives use around the world.

The push for sustainable practices could be a major boon for convenience. Research has shown that return rates climb when deposit points appear in high-traffic, familiar environments, according to AL Circle. Manufacturing sites are ideal test locations due to their centralized role in beverage-producing logistics.

"Consumers can now return their containers for recycling at the same location where their favorite beverages are produced," said CCEP Managing Director Orlando Rordriguez.

The program helps to make recycling more accessible and keeps beverage containers out of the environment. This is crucial particularly in areas where return points remain hard to come by.

The machines help to keep containers out of waterways and landfills. Reducing the litter that clutters public spaces also reduces how much waste threatens wildlife and our ecosystems' health.

The soft drink maker has also switched to cardboard packaging over plastic rings in recent years. It launched its first-ever fully electric beverage delivery truck in the Philippines as well.

While this initiative is a step in the right direction, Coca-Cola still has a long way to go to mitigate its negative environmental impact. The company remains the world's leading producer of branded plastic waste: a title it's held for several years.

You can encourage more companies to take similar action by supporting eco-friendly initiatives from mainstream brands to drive positive change.

