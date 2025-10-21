Major US grocery chain unveils game-changing addition to its stores: 'Meeting the evolving needs of our customers'

One of the largest grocery chains in the Northeast recently unveiled a brand-new electric vehicle charging station in New Jersey.

According to a news release, ShopRite held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to kick off the EV charging station at a store location in Mt. Laurel Township, New Jersey. The grocer partnered with Electrify America to install the station, which features six Hyper-Fast chargers capable of delivering up to 350 kilowatts of power. Each station is able to fully charge a vehicle in as little as 30 minutes.

"We're proud to bring this new electric vehicle charging station to the ShopRite of Mt. Laurel," said Shawn Ravitz, vice president of Ravitz Family Markets. "As a family-owned business, we are here in the community and committed to meeting the evolving needs of our customers and neighbors. Collaborating with Electrify America to provide convenient, fast charging for EVs reflects our ongoing investment in our stores and the community."

One of the largest criticisms of EVs is that existing charging networks are often poor with inconsistent reliability. Public chargers being out of service or malfunctioning can often lead to frustration from drivers. This can contribute to fewer drivers making the switch to EVs, further extending our reliance on planet-heating fossil fuels. By installing charging stations at key locations, like grocery stores, companies can help promote the growth of the EV market.

"We're committed to growing our charging network where drivers need it most and that includes convenient, everyday destinations like the ShopRite of Mt. Laurel," said Anthony Lambkin, vice president of operations for Electrify America. "By expanding access to fast charging in more communities, we're helping drive the future of transportation and making EV ownership more convenient and accessible for everyone."

