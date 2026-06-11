Caught on camera, Indiana mayor says data center opponents live in 's***ty houses'

"They are all PEOPLE who trusted you and appointed you to work and speak on their behalf."

An Indiana mayor is facing backlash over a video of him talking with residents about a proposed data center, where he appeared to dismiss critics as poor renters living in "s***ty houses," as Moneywise detailed.

The exchange stems from a June 1 Facebook video recorded in Shelbyville, the outlet noted.

What happened?

Facebook user Amy Harness shared the clip, and Shelbyville Mayor Scott Furgeson is seen holding a "No Data Centers" sign while speaking with people off-camera about opposition to a large proposed data center, as Moneywise documented.

At one point, he says: "I've seen a lot of these all over the town, but I only see them in s***ty houses."

He later describes the properties as "very, very unkempt."

Earlier in the exchange, after a woman says he is seeing the signs at "working-class houses," Furgeson replies, "most of them are rentals so… ."

Moneywise noted that the woman pushed back, saying: "It doesn't matter if they're rentals or not, they're still human beings."

The dispute centers on a proposed 11-building data center complex slated for about 429 acres of farmland, an issue that has split Shelbyville, as Moneywise reported.

The publication noted that the project drew a petition with more than 2,000 signatures, but the city council still moved it forward in April.

Why does it matter?

Critics of the proposal have pointed to potential effects on a largely rural area, including noise, increased truck traffic, pressure on local resources, and the loss of farmland, as Moneywise noted. Supporters, meanwhile, say data centers can bring jobs and tax revenue.

As artificial intelligence expands, so does the need for the server-filled facilities that help power it. Those facilities can consume enormous amounts of electricity and water.

That demand can strain local power grids, raise costs, create security and misuse concerns, and leave communities questioning whether the benefits are worth the tradeoffs. The effects are often felt most directly by the people living closest to these developments.

Politicians are starting to realize how sensitive residents are to the concerns, with many more sympathetic to them than Furgeson.

What are people saying?

The mayor's behavior drew major backlash on Facebook and elsewhere, as Moneywise noted.

Furgeson later issued a statement to local outlet WTHR, saying: "The mayor regrets that his choice of words may have caused offense." The statement added that his comments "were intended to reference property maintenance and not the character, value, or importance of any resident, homeowner, or renter in our community," per the network.

Still, the phrase about "working-class houses" has become a rallying point for critics, who argue that the mayor's comments exposed a deeper contempt for the residents most concerned about the proposed project.

Facebook commenters ripped Furgeson for his comments.

"Renters, home owners, citizens, voters. What's the difference?" one asked. "They are all PEOPLE who trusted you and appointed you to work and speak on their behalf."

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