Texas farmer warns that AI data centers create nonstop noise that can carry for miles

"It's not just power and water. It's also the noise."

One Texas farmer says data centers powering artificial intelligence could affect communities in ways that go beyond rising power demand and water use.

In a recent TikTok, Clayton Tucker (@claytontuckertx) warned that people near the facilities may also be exposed to persistent noise that can travel for miles.

What's happening?

Tucker, a candidate for Texas Agricultural Commissioner, shared a video arguing that AI data center growth in Texas could interfere with everyday life for nearby residents in an underdiscussed way.

#AIDatacenters #ProtectTexas #PeopleOverProfits ♬ original sound - Clayton Tucker @claytontuckertx It's not just our water and power at risk. People living miles away can still hear these AI data centers nonstop. The Tech Barons want Texans to sacrifice our peace and quality of life for their profits. Sign our petition to stop the AI data center takeover >> Link in bio #Texas

He said the sound from these sites can reach farther than some people might expect.

"It's not just power and water. It's also the noise," Tucker said.

He added that data centers create "a bubble around them about five miles." That means people living within that distance in every direction may still be able to hear them.

In the caption, Tucker paired that warning with a petition and accused the industry of asking Texans to give up "our peace and quality of life for their profits," describing the expansion as an AI data center "takeover."

Replies to the post echoed related frustrations. One commenter said data center construction is making gravel and small rock impossible to find for landscaping work, while others backed Tucker's assertion that Texans didn't welcome data centers.

Why does it matter?

Noise pollution can affect sleep, stress, and overall quality of life in nearby communities. The discourse can hit home in Texas, where other communities are issuing complaints about data centers' noise.

The concern also ties into a broader conversation about AI and the electric grid. AI tools can deliver real benefits, including helping utilities forecast demand, improving grid efficiency, and supporting cleaner energy systems.

But the computing power behind those tools depends on energy-hungry data centers, which can strain local grids, consume large amounts of water for cooling, and potentially contribute to higher bills or new environmental burdens if growth outpaces planning.

Data center projects are drawing increasing scrutiny. In many communities, the question is no longer simply whether new facilities bring jobs or investment, but who absorbs the tradeoffs when energy, water, land use, and now noise all enter the equation.

What's being done?

At this stage, Tucker's response is centered on public pressure with his video directing viewers to a petition opposing AI data center expansion in Texas.

Social media is also giving communities a place to compare notes about impacts that might otherwise stay local, from sound concerns to construction-related supply strains.

As AI infrastructure spreads, those local conversations are likely to become more common. The technology may offer real upsides, but communities are increasingly asking whether those benefits are being matched by strong protections for the people living next door.

Candidates like Tucker are now running on a platform to help halt data center expansion in their regions. If they assume office, they can wield more power to back community members who don't want to contend with data centers' impact on their neighborhoods, including loud noise.

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