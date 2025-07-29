Fashion giant Shein hit with staggering $47 million fine for allegedly lying about its products: 'Deceived consumers'

Shein, the Chinese fast-fashion giant known for pumping out thousands of new clothing styles daily, has landed in hot water again — this time with a $47 million fine from French authorities. The country's antitrust agency found the company "deceived consumers about the authenticity of discounts they could benefit from" and made environmental claims it couldn't back up.

What's happening?

Reuters reported that between October 2022 and August 2023, France's antitrust authority investigated thousands of listings on Shein's French website and found that more than half didn't actually offer the deals they promised. According to the report, 57% of the discounts weren't real — with some listings showing fake markdowns, others exaggerating price drops, and even 11% showing price increases instead.

The agency also called out Shein's vague environmental claims, noting the company was "unable to justify the environmental claims made on its website," per Euronews. Shein ultimately accepted the 40 million euro fine, issued to its French unit Infinite Style E-Commerce Co., Ltd., and agreed to make changes.

Why is Shein's behavior concerning?

Shein's practices highlight a bigger problem with fast fashion. These companies generate enormous volumes of cheaply made clothing that quickly fall apart, ultimately getting tossed out to flood landfills and pollute ecosystems. The fashion industry produces over 92 million tons of textile waste per year, and much of it comes from brands like Shein, which rely on mass production and encourage overconsumption through flashy markdowns and limited-time offers.

Even worse, many of these clothes are made from plastic-based materials that take decades to break down and can leach microplastics into soil and water systems. By greenwashing its products with vague or unproven sustainability claims, Shein was also misleading customers who were trying to shop more consciously.

What can I do to help curb fast fashion waste?

The good news is that everyday shoppers can help shift the system by breaking up with fast fashion. Shopping secondhand can not only help you save money on everyday items, but it prevents items from ending up in landfills by giving them a second life. In many cases, thrifters can find valuable or designer items for majorly slashed prices.

Other ways to reduce textile waste include renting clothing for special occasions and mending what you already own rather than buying new. If you do need to shop new, consider supporting brands with transparent sourcing and quality products designed to last.

As for Shein and other fast-fashion giants, this won't be the last time they face scrutiny. But with more shoppers and governments paying attention, the pressure to clean up their business practices is mounting.

