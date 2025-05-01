Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal makes surprising statement after purchasing 3 Cybertrucks: 'Struggling'

It's worth noting that O'Neal contrasted his experience with the Cybertruck with that of another EV model.

Not too long ago, NBA great Shaquille O'Neal was a vocal fan of Tesla's Cybertruck — which is why the basketball legend's recent admission that he sold two of the three electric vehicle models he owned came as a surprise to fans.

Celebrities like O'Neal wield a significant level of influence over consumer trends like EV adoption, and his recent remarks about why he soured on the embattled Cybertruck might — but shouldn't — discourage drivers who are considering the switch to eco-friendlier vehicles.

What's happening?

Back in August, O'Neal frantically contacted Tesla dealerships in Atlanta to locate an available backup model to purchase, as his beloved Cybertruck was being stored in Las Vegas.

His decision to subsequently offload two of his three Tesla Cybertrucks was one topic du jour on the April 18 episode of his show, The Big Podcast with Shaq. The discussion turned to cars, and O'Neal explained why his initial enthusiasm for the EV model had waned.

Actor and comedian Karlous Miller was a guest on O'Neal's podcast when the basketball icon said that he "used to be into" the Cybertruck — and he cited range anxiety as the main reason his love for the model was expressed in the past tense.

"They don't get enough … charging mileage," O'Neal said.

Automotive magazine Car and Driver echoed O'Neal's disappointment with the Cybertruck's range in its tests of the model. Although Tesla estimated the Cybertruck's range at between 320 and 350 miles per charge, Car and Driver found it "fell 70 miles short" of that figure in the magazine's fuel economy testing.

Particularly when taken out of context, O'Neal's comments had the potential to exacerbate consumer range anxiety — one of the most common worries among those in the market for their first EV.

It's true O'Neal found the Cybertruck's range insufficient for his needs compared to another EV he drives, lamenting that he'd be "struggling to get back [home]" from work due to what he considered insufficient range on a full charge.

Coupled with Tesla's broader sales woes, a prominent celebrity's mixed experience with a popular model's range could turn away buyers who are on the fence, slowing consumer adoption of EVs despite a slew of new sales incentives offered to potential Cybertruck buyers.

What else did Shaquille O'Neal have to say about EVs?

It's worth noting that O'Neal contrasted his experience with the Cybertruck with that of another EV model — and he was absolutely thrilled with its range.

In fact, his frustrations with the Cybertruck's range appeared to stem from his acquisition of another luxury EV Cadillac makes.

In the same breath as his range complaint, O'Neal continued, explaining he'd just acquired a Cadillac Escalade EQ with an unbelievable range. According to Cadillac, the model can go 460 miles on a full charge.

O'Neal didn't mention mileage, but he said his Cadillac could go "for four days" without a charge.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.