Officials announce massive project that could reshape electric vehicle technology: 'This is exactly the type of investment that will help us grow the economy'

For the world to transition to next-generation technologies that are better for the environment, federal investment is key. This is why it was such welcome news when the United Kingdom's government recently pledged 250 million pounds ($334 million) to boost semiconductor production in Wales.

The investment is being made with a company called Vishay Intertechnology. The company is already one of the world's largest semiconductor manufacturers, and the investment will allow the company to continue to innovate and improve its technology while creating jobs throughout the supply chain.

Vishay Intertechnology will focus a large part of the investment on the production of Silicon Carbide semiconductors, which are used in electric vehicles. The chips increase energy efficiency as well as improve charging times and mileage ranges.

The hope is that a focus on this particular type of production will lead to better electric vehicles and less reliance on dirty energy such as gas and oil.

According to the U.K. government, the country had the fastest growth of manufacturing productivity per job among nations in the Group of Seven between 2010 and 2023. So with these types of investments, they are positioning themselves as a global leader in next-generation manufacturing with a focus on green initiatives.

This is a trend that is being felt globally.

BloombergNEF reported that in 2024, clean and renewable energy investments topped 2 trillion dollars. This included investments in electric vehicles as well as upgrades to traditional power grids to use more renewable energy sources.

And this is only the latest investment that significantly boosts clean energy production. A company called Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. in India recently pledged $5.63 billion toward renewable energy that will include solar, wind, and hybrid options.

Members of the U.K. government were understandably exuberant about the deal. "This is exactly the type of investment that will help us grow the economy, create highly skilled jobs, and boost opportunity for people across the country," said chancellor of the exchequer Rachel Reeves.

Business and trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds agreed, saying, "This is a huge vote of confidence in the Welsh economy and our plans to make Britain the destination of choice for investments in the industries of tomorrow."

