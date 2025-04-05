New report shows global investments surpassing $2 trillion in emerging sector: 'Shows just how much growth we've seen'

"There is still much more that needs to be done."

Over the last several decades, carbon dioxide pollution has continued to climb to levels not previously recorded on our planet. Meanwhile, in 2024, we saw a global investment in low-carbon energy resources that eclipsed $2 trillion.

According to a report released by BloombergNEF, countries across the world have committed to this low-carbon transition by investing in "electrified transport, renewable energy, and power grids."

Albert Cheung, deputy chief executive officer of BloombergNEF, suggests that the surge in sustainable energy investment may come as a bit of a surprise to some, considering the geopolitical landscape.

"Our report shows just how much growth we've seen in the energy transition over the past few years, despite political uncertainty and high interest rates," Cheung said.

As polluting gases caused by human activity continue to drive the overheating of the planet, a shift in eco-friendly policies could go a long way. Dirty energy sources still represent the most widely used energy sources for transportation, industrial, and residential needs.

With over $800 billion in low-carbon energy investments, China is leading the charge in decreasing reliance on dirty energy. As just one example, electric vehicle sales in China are continuing to rise every year.

Meanwhile, across the European Union and the United Kingdom, investments were down. In the United States, "Investment was stagnant … reaching $338 billion," according to the report.

Despite some steps in the right direction, the global population still has a lot of work to do for the sake of the planet. The BloombergNEF report stated that the global energy investment needs to average "$5.6 trillion each year from 2025 to 2030" in order to hit global net-zero goals by 2050.

"There is still much more that needs to be done, especially in emerging areas like industrial decarbonization, hydrogen and carbon capture, in order to reach global net-zero goals," Cheung said.

"True partnership between the private and public sectors is the only solution to unlock the potential of these technologies."

