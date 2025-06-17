Major brands join forces to transform popular landscaping product: 'The durability we need'

"These bags run efficiently in our production process."

A collaboration between two major companies could make taking care of your yard or garden even greener while eliminating a toxic threat to its health and beauty.

Flexible packaging solutions company ProAmpac announced that it partnered with lawn care manufacturer ScottsMiracle-Gro to reimagine how O.M. Scott & Sons' new natural product line would be packaged.

Now, instead of using conventional multilayer plastic films, O.M. Scott & Sons will use ProAmpac's fiber-based PRO-EVO Recyclable SOS Bags for its clover seed, grass seed, and grass feed products. Homeowners transitioning to a low-maintenance, cost-effective natural lawn may be especially pleased to see the clover seed included in the initiative.

ProAmpac said that the all-paper bags are prequalified for curbside recycling in the United States and have "exceptional" grease resistance — a coveted feature of plastic.

However, 99% of plastics are derived from dirty fuels, and researchers have linked thousands of chemicals used in plastic manufacturing to health problems, including fertility issues and cancer.

These are significant concerns given that nearly 40% of the approximately 440 million tons of plastic waste produced each year comes from packaging.

Fortunately, more and more brands are adopting plastic-free packaging solutions, increasing options for consumers who want to limit harmful waste and microplastic exposure while boosting their long-term appeal, potentially leading to better profits down the line.

Shorr's 2025 Sustainable Packaging Consumer Report found that 90% of consumers said they are more likely to purchase from brands with sustainable packaging.

Packaging engineer Ray Severa, who led the O.M. Scott & Sons initiative, revealed in ProAmpac's media release that the transition was also a breeze for ScottsMiracle-Gro.

"These bags run efficiently in our production process, deliver the durability we need, and align with our focus on environmentally responsible packaging," Severa said.

"ScottsMiracle-Gro sought a packaging solution that protects the O.M. Scott & Sons products while enhancing sustainability for consumers," added Hesam Tabatabaei, ProAmpac's senior vice president of global product development and innovation.

"Our curbside recyclable PRO-EVO® SOS Bags, built with enhanced moisture protection and durability, deliver branding impact required for lawn care products," Tabatabaei said.

