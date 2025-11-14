Wealthy student sparks outrage with video from school dance: 'The pressure'

A grade 12 student in South Africa has sparked a heated debate online after arriving at his matriculation dance in a private jet, accompanied by a Rolls-Royce and a Porsche.

TikTok user Siya Tekana (@siya.tekana) posted a compilation of him getting ready for the dance and the moment he and his date stepped off the private jet — he in a black suit, she in a white, beaded gown.

The video quickly got people talking, reported Briefly, and not just because it looked like a celebrity moment.

For many, it raised questions about how simple school celebrations, like matric dances, are increasingly becoming high-profile displays of wealth and creativity.

Critics have raised concerns about the environmental impact of such extravagance. According to a study by the International Council of Clean Transportation, a typical private jet emits about 892 tons of planet-warming gases per year, roughly equivalent to 177 passenger cars.

Another analysis, published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment and summarized by the South China Morning Post, found that some private-jet flights emit as much carbon dioxide in just two hours as the average person does in a year.

Beyond the carbon footprint, there's a social angle at play: when luxury becomes the benchmark, what message does that send to students who aren't a part of it?

When this scale of indulgence happens in a world that's racing to reduce emissions, it raises questions about broader responsibility.

Celebrations don't have to leave a heavy footprint. Options like local venues, shared or public transportation, or electric vehicle options can offer memorable nights without the same environmental impact.

Online reactions landed in two camps. On one side, users shared admiration and ambition.

"And he better get seven distinctions after this," one person wrote.

On the other side, people were more critical, with another commenter saying, "Spent boma 700 trillion just for one day, imagine."

A third summed up the standard this set for other students: "A jet? The pressure is so insane."

Moments like this highlight the tension between luxury and sustainability and why thinking about low-impact alternatives is becoming part of the conversation.

