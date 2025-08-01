Businessman sparks backlash after spending millions on luxury aircraft — here's what's happening

A Zimbabwean businessman, linked to controversial ties to influencing state politics, has become embroiled in backlash on social media after splashing out on a $79 million Gulfstream G700 private jet.

"You'll hear someone say Sir Wicknell is a runner. Where have you ever seen a runner who can buy a private jet? This is pure work. Only witches hate this," said Wicknell Chivayo in a video posted to his social media.

A runner is a political frontman who lacks political authority, yet benefits from state decisions typically made to benefit themselves.

According to Business Daily, Chivayo's purchase reignites public criticism concerning the businessman's true sources of wealth, with many voicing concerns about whether his wealth is linked to his close ties to Zimbabwean political establishments.

Zimbabwe is currently facing mass poverty and unemployment, with 42% of the nation classified as being in extreme poverty. Meanwhile, the richest, boosted by alleged political ties, can splurge on private jets.

Environmental factors, such as drought and food insecurity, are affecting the poorest, and private jets are fueling the impacts by contributing to air pollution that is disproportionately linked to health issues among the urban poor.

Oxfam has specified that in 2019, the super-rich were responsible for more carbon pollution than 66% of humanity. In 2025, this figure is likely larger, with more billionaires splurging on luxurious purchases while the poorest of the world are estimated to be five to 10 times more likely to die from environmental damage.

The Gulfstream G700 is "known for its ultra-luxury interiors, cutting-edge avionics and ability to fly non-stop from New York to Johannesburg." One figure estimated that a flight in a private jet from London to Paris can be six times more polluting per passenger than a commercial flight, flagging the extreme environmental detriments of the aircraft.

To combat the disproportionate environmental and social inequalities brought on by private jets, some activist groups are fighting for higher taxes on the pollution-heavy modes of transport enjoyed by the world's richest.

Greenpeace is one of those organizations calling for taxes on private jets across governments. They urge governments to "introduce frequent flyer levies so that those who fly the most, pay the most, while preventing the expansion of the aviation industry."

To combat such environmental harm, educating yourself on climate issues and supporting organizations seeking to hold power to account can help to erode the disproportionate divide in environmental inequality.

