Residents push back against obnoxious digital billboards on city streets: 'That looks awful'

"I thought these were temporary due to construction or remodeling. Very sad to find out that these are permanent."

Residents of San José are pushing back against the city's new digital billboards.

One took to Reddit to share their opinion on one of the many giant advertisements around the city.

"The first new digital billboards installed in downtown [San José] are up and running," they wrote. "Many residents fought to try to stop this because giant screens selling soda and other national brands is NOT the way to improve or attract people downtown."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The enormous digital display showed an ad for Mr. Pibb and blocked the stunning performing arts center behind it. It's certainly an eyesore and maybe even a driving distraction.

Advertisements are just about everywhere — online, in stores, on the side of freeways, and even out floating on the ocean. The average person is exposed to around 5,000 each day, according to the University of Southern California.

The goal of advertising is to convince consumers to buy, and the constant inundation of advertisements contributes to a growing problem: overconsumption.

Overconsumption is, simply put, buying more of something than you really need. Fast fashion clothing hauls and plastic-filled organization videos are some of the most common examples of overconsumption that are flaunted on social media.

Overconsumption uses up precious finite resources and produces an incredible amount of waste. Each year, billions of tons of food, furniture, clothing, e-waste, and more are thrown out, destined for landfills.

This doesn't mean you can't treat yourself to a new top or phone, but consider donating your old stuff and shopping at thrift stores, too. Not only will it reduce waste, but it can also save you $1,760 a year.

Commenters shared their distaste for the sign and its placement.

"Oh no, that looks awful," one user wrote. "They couldn't pick a corner that doesn't cover one of the most interesting pieces of architecture in San José?!"

"I thought these were temporary due to construction or remodeling. Very sad to find out that these are permanent," another added.

"Looks ridiculous," a third Redditor agreed.

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