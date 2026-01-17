San Francisco rolls out $1,000 rebate program for residents to get new e-bikes: 'This can be the difference maker'

An e-bike rebate program in California continues to enjoy overwhelming popularity after the initiative was expanded in 2025.

The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission announced in a press release that it was more than doubling the number of customers eligible to receive $1,000 off the purchase of a new e-bike. In the previous year, 25,000 residents eagerly snapped up the rebate, and in 2025, 55,000 took up the offer in just hours.

SFPUC's general manager, Dennis Herrera, hailed the program's success: "Transportation is still one of the biggest sources of pollution, and this rebate helps make clean e-bike options more affordable. For people who thought owning an e-bike was out of reach, this can be the difference maker."

E-bike sales are skyrocketing in the United States. Between 2019 and 2022, the number of units sold increased fourfold from 287,000 to 1.1 million, per the Department of Energy. The surging popularity is easy to understand. E-bikes offer an enjoyable ride and are accessible to every level of fitness. The bike's motor can take care of the more difficult portions of the ride, and in a city as famously hilly as San Francisco, that's a huge selling point.

Rebate programs for e-bikes have been a big hit in other cities nationwide. Residents in Atlanta, Denver, and Tacoma, Washington, have all jumped at the chance to take advantage of the programs. It's a situation where everyone wins. Local retailers thrive, residents save money and get more active, and the environment benefits from fewer cars on the road.

With so many options for e-bikes at different price points, the choice can seem almost overwhelming. With Upway, you can explore options tailored to your specific needs while saving up to 60% off the retail price. If you're looking to upgrade your existing model, Upway can also help with selling it.

One of the other big pluses of e-bike ownership is how cheap and clean they are to run; the charging costs can be reduced even further with solar panels. TCD's Solar Explorer has everything you need to compare quotes and save up to $10,000 off the installation costs.

One resident who took advantage of the program said it "forever changed my commute" and described it as "One of the best programs I have received while living in San Francisco."

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.