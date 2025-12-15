Over 9,000 residents receive e-bikes after city launches lucrative rebate program: 'I've put over 1,000 miles on [mine]'

A recent post in the r/Denver subreddit highlighted an exciting program that has been providing e-bike vouchers for residents of the city since 2022. Over 9,000 new e-bikes have hit the streets thanks to this program, improving physical and financial health while reducing pollution for Colorado's citizens.

E-bikes are a healthy and affordable mode of transportation, especially if you commute. Their combination of pedal power and a motor allows you to get your exercise in without tiring yourself out or slowing down. They're also way cheaper, quieter, and cleaner than driving a car.

It's important to support initiatives like Colorado's program as well. If one state sees success, that could give more incentive to other states to bring these benefits to their communities.

One commenter spoke about their positive experience with the state's rebate program: "I walked out only paying around $300 in taxes. I've put over 1,000 miles on my ebike and I love it. It allows me to go much further than I could on a regular bike and it brought back the joy I used to experience when riding as a kid. It went from being laborious exercise to something fun. While I may exert myself less now on the ebike I go out way more than I used to."

