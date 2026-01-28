Video of wealthy people's harmful behavior sparks outrage: 'Breaks my heart'

The Caribbean island of Saint Barthélemy hosts one of the world's most extravagant annual celebrations for New Year's Eve, exclusive to the ultra-wealthy.

Instagram user Dean Harrison (@theyachtchef) recently showcased snapshots of this year's absurdly indulgent festivities in a short video, prompting some backlash regarding the tasteless and eco-ignorant displays of wealth.

"Where the largest number of wealthiest people [gather] to bring in the new year," Harrison captioned.

In particular, the post stressed the presence of yachts and superyachts at Saint Barthélemy during this frenzied time of year — a testament to the prominent socioeconomic status of the attendees.

Notably, even a regular yacht can require millions of dollars in annual fuel and maintenance, according to Entrepreneur magazine. With these vessels spanning anywhere from 80 to 300 feet on average, keeping them running is no easy feat.

That being said, yachts draw their power from the combustion of fossil fuels like diesel — a process that releases substantial amounts of carbon pollution into our atmosphere. The effects manifest as warmer planetary temperatures, unstable weather patterns, resource insecurities, and more, which means we all feel the impact of these billionaires' oversights.

What's more, due to the widening wealth disparities in our social and financial ecosystems all around the world, there tends to be a considerable overlap between those who own yachts and those who generally embrace a more lavish and environmentally unsustainable lifestyle, perhaps owning energy-intensive mansion homes or fuel-eating private jets.

While Harrison's target audience may have been the like-minded elite or their admirers, his post drew the attention of several folks who expressed displeasure at the Saint Barthelémy New Year's scene.

"Breaks my heart to see this amazing gem of an island turn into this … although it's still beautiful it's become a commercial party scene," one user commented.

"The basic economy is starting to get out of joint due to the super-rich, i.e. buying up properties and leaving them vacant most of the year, etc.," added another. "And it isn't just St Barths. It is happening in choice spots all over the world. Something's gotta give."

"TAX THE BILLIONAIRES," wrote a third. "THEY WILL BE FINE."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.







