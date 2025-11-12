Onlooker sparks outrage with photo of massive yacht off coast: 'Ungodly creation'

Few things may be more upsetting in terms of aquatic vehicles than an eyesore of a megayacht that burns dirty energy while it travels.

A Reddit user called attention to such an instance in r/Sailing to the "Sailing Yacht A" that was sitting off the shore of Trieste, Italy.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The picture shows a large, metallic-colored megayacht in a body of water close to the coast.

"Missing its front mast. Anyone know why?" the original poster asked in the post's title.

Commenters shared their frustration with the large vessel.

"Hopefully they're dismantling this ungodly creation," one person said.

Another Reddit user wrote: "Probably removed in a failed attempt to make the boat look slightly less ridiculous."

But there's actually a larger story going on under the surface.

The Guardian reported that Italian authorities seized the megayacht. The person often reported to be the owner, Russian businessman and billionaire Andrey Melnichenko, owned two companies: major fertilizer producer EuroChem Group and the coal company SUEK.

Both companies reported the day before the seizure that Melnichenko resigned from their boards and withdrew his beneficiary status.

Italian authorities still seized the megayacht as a result of European Union sanctions because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Authorities believed Melnichenko's connections to the Russian government were strong enough to warrant the seizure.

Three years later, Luxury Launches reported in early October that the megayacht still sits just off Trieste's coast. The outlet calculated that the ship burns through 5,500 liters (over 1,450 gallons) of diesel daily. Even though the ship is stationary, that's the energy requirement just to maintain it.

Luxury Launches reported that Trieste's mayor, Roberto Dipiazza, stated two years ago: "This is called a waste of public money, shame. To date, it has cost the state over 7 million euros. We will never get them back because they will certainly find a way not to pay them."

Dipiazza expressed his irritation again in a YouTube video where, according to Luxury Launches, he said: "Who will pay the 30,000 euros in daily expenses?"

Not only is this a waste of money, but the megayacht's maintenance is polluting our environment.

According to Luxury Launches, the ship annually releases polluting gases equivalent to the amount that 250 Italian households emit in a year. The megayacht is a blight to Trieste's beautiful coast, and it's creating air pollution for Trieste and beyond.

Geopolitical tensions have made finding a solution difficult. But it's clear that someone must do something soon to stop the megayacht's continued money-wasting and pollution.

