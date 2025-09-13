Homeowners issue warning against dangerous landscaping product: 'Very toxic actually'

"You will never be able to get rid of it."

Homeowners have many options to choose from when it comes to landscaping, but not all ground covers and plants are eco-friendly.

The TikTok account for the brand Recycled Rubber Products (@recycledrubberproducts) posted a video advertising its rubber mulch and sharing "five things you didn't know about rubber mulch."

Many viewers took issue with these claims, sparking a debate in the comments.

"Rubber mulch is made from 100% recycled tires, keeping thousands of pounds of waste out of your landfill. Rubber mulch is soft, non-toxic, and perfect for your playground," the company said in the video.

"Heavier than wood mulch, it won't blow away or float. No rotting, no bugs, just clean, long-lasting ground coverage. Lastly, unlike wood mulch, one install can last 10-plus years, with no monthly top-offs."

However, this description doesn't give an accurate portrayal of using rubber mulch, whether in your yard or on a playground. It's bad for the environment and burns in the sun, giving off an unpleasant smell.

The rubber material leaches toxic chemicals into the soil and can cause health issues for humans, pets, and wildlife. It offers no food for pollinators and isn't biodegradable.

Instead of rubber mulch, consider wood or other natural options. For your yard, you can also skip the mulch entirely and install native plants to support pollinators and help wildlife survive.

Rewilding your yard with native grass alternatives like clover and buffalo grass can save you money on water bills and other expenses, as well as time on lawn maintenance. Native plants also aid in the fight against invasive plants and species and encourage biodiversity.

Commenters were quick to point out that the claims made about rubber mulch in the video were misleading.

"Very toxic actually tires are made from crude oil," one user said.

"Why is it banned in the EU then? 100+ carcinogens too," another commenter said.

"Rubber mulch absorbs heat and will kill any plants and beneficial organisms. It's also extremely hard to get out of the ground if you want to replace it with natural mulch. You will never be able to get rid of it," a commenter said.

