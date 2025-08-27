Major convenience store reveals plans for next-level upgrade to parking lots: 'We're committed to innovating'

"These new stations make it easier for drivers … without sacrificing speed or comfort."

One of the largest convenience store chains in Maryland has unveiled plans for a substantial upgrade to several of its store locations that may greatly benefit countless electric vehicle drivers.

To expand its growing number of electric vehicle charging stations, Royal Farms is adding 55 individual Hyper-Fast chargers across eight stations in Maryland. The convenience store chain has partnered with Electrify America, which operates the "largest open Hyper-Fast" EV charging network in the United States.

As noted in a press release on Electrify America, the charging stations will feature Hyper-Fast chargers that are capable of speeds up to 350 kilowatts. According to Electrify America, vehicles can fully charge in just 20 minutes. As of Aug. 2025, Royal Farms locations in Halethorpe and Oxon Hill have already installed the new stations.

Anthony Lambkin, vice president of operations at Electrify America, emphasized the significance of the company's partnership with Royal Farms.

"Our collaboration with Royal Farms brings Hyper-Fast charging to the places drivers already know and visit regularly," Lambkin said in the release. "By combining speed and convenience, we're helping make the EV experience more effortless, whether you're on a daily commute or taking a longer road trip."

One of the biggest complaints regarding EVs has been the perceived unreliability of public charging stations as well as minimal access to stations in many communities throughout the U.S. Providing accessible and reliable charging infrastructure unlocks the potential for more widespread EV adoption. It also offers the opportunity for us to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels.

Thomas Ruszin, fuel & environmental leader at Royal Farms, explained the reasoning behind the move.

"At Royal Farms, we're committed to innovating around the evolving needs of our communities. Our partnership with Electrify America brings high-speed EV charging to the locations our customers already visit for fuel, food, and convenience," Ruszin said. "These new stations make it easier for drivers to choose electric without sacrificing speed or comfort, while reinforcing our commitment to accessibility and progress."

