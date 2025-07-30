Researchers develop innovative solution to major issue with electric vehicles: 'Mind-boggling'

Experts at Flint Engineering in the United Kingdom are working in multiple dimensions to better cool electric vehicle batteries.

It's an ingenious take on thermal transfer that could move charge speeds and pack lifespans to another level — think million-mile longevity, according to Automotive World and a Flint video clip.

The company's innovation is called IsoMat. It was developed with help from the UK's Vantage Power, Brunel University, and government funding, per the developer.

The tech is a multi-channel, flat heat pipe able to provide a constant temperature thanks to its isothermal approach. AW reported that the goal is to maintain a cell temperature of about 77 degrees Fahrenheit. When liquid in part of the channel heats, it boils and evaporates. The vapor condenses when it moves to a cooler part of the unit, distributing the heat in a circular process, according to the clip.

"While traditional heat pipe technology transfers heat from point to point in one dimension, IsoMat moves heat in both the x and y dimensions. The sealed structure features an internal network of interconnected cavities and is charged with a calculated amount of saturated fluid," AW's Megan Lampinen wrote.

The team has already applied the tech to refrigeration and building cladding with strong performance. EVs represent a new market.

When in action, hundreds of battery cells are positioned on an IsoMat plate, which keeps all of the temperatures steady. Cooling manifolds on the ends help with managing the heat of each cell. This enables batteries to operate at higher levels, all per AW.

"You don't end up with rogue cells starting to fail," Flint chief executive Mark Robinson said in the story. "That's one of the key reasons that packs degrade over time."

Common cooling apparatuses include curved aluminum pipes with coolant. IsoMat won't replace those systems, but rather augment them and provide better performance and safety, according to Flint and AW. The tech can also provide steady heat, a boon for cold-weather battery use. It will likely cost and weigh "a bit more," Robinson added.

He said that work with "application-specific partners" will reveal the gains. Trials are to be happening this year, per the report. It might be a little while before the million-mile mark is reached.

"There is growing pressure to increase EV mileage and EV adoption," he said in the story.

Model year 2024 EVs already provide an average range of 283 miles, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. The Ford Mustang Mach E set a world record in the UK last year, traveling 569.64 miles on a charge. Nyobolt, also from Great Britain, has developed a battery that can charge up to 80% in under five minutes.

Worldwide EV sales surpassed 17 million last year, a 25% gain as global battery-powered momentum continues to grow, the International Energy Agency reported. That's despite slowing performance stateside, partly attributed by Reuters to the soon-to-be eliminated EV tax credit, worth up to $7,500 for certain new models. The incentive ends Sept. 30 as part of President Donald Trump's spending bill.

Fast action can secure the benefit now. And many states offer perks of their own. That's in addition to the $1,500 a year you can save in gas and service expenses. The value is augmented by installing solar panels, which can charge your ride. EnergySage is a vetted solar resource that can help you find the best deals and installers.

The cleaner ride and energy plan will also reduce heat-trapping air pollution. Tailpipe gases contain carcinogens and can cause other health problems, according to government-cited studies.

Flint's breakthrough could enhance already reliable tech, hastening adoption.

"What we are talking about with IsoMat is mind boggling, ground-breaking core technology," Robinson said, per AW.

