Popular cruise line sparks backlash after alarming details come to light: 'You would have to pay me to get me on one of those'

A Google Earth search showed two massive cruise ships on the water, but the billions of dollars spent on the planet-polluting transportation vessels did not sit well with the people of Reddit.

The screenshot from Google Earth was shared on the r/GoogleEarthFinds subreddit with the title, "$4B worth of cruise ships in The Bahamas." The photo shows an aerial view of two gigantic vessels side-by-side.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post received dozens of comments, but most commenters were unimpressed with the luxurious ships.

"You would have to pay me to get me on one of those," one commenter said.

The global cruise industry is expected to reach 33.7 million passengers in 2025, per Earth.org. However, there are severe environmental impacts that come with the growth of the cruise industry.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, a cruise ship that fits 3,000 people can generate more than 176,000 gallons of sewage per week. Eventually, that turns into about one billion gallons of sewage annually, which creates hazards for marine environments.

In addition to sewage problems, there's also the air pollution associated with cruise ships. Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder found that a cruise ship can use up to 80,645 gallons of marine fuel per day, according to the BBC.

Despite regulations from the International Maritime Organization, a Transport & Environment study found that Europe's 218 cruise ships emitted about four times more sulfur than all European cars combined. The BBC reported that sulfur pollution can contribute to acid rain and damage ecosystems.

Human health is also put at risk. Exposure to sulfur dioxide and other pollutants associated with cruise ships can lead to respiratory issues and make it harder for people to breathe, per the EPA.

While the cruise industry is growing, most commenters on the Reddit post had no interest in jumping aboard either of the expensive cruise ships.

"This is what we build instead of solving the world's problems," one commenter wrote.

