Onlooker sparks outrage with shocking video of cruise ship sailing away from port: 'It fills me with rage'

Cruise ships have a reputation as floating paradises — but one TikToker expressed her belief that the industry is not as glamorous as it seems.

Liza (@livingliza) posted footage after witnessing cruise ships docked near Nice, France, on a vacation, sparking lively discussion among viewers who shared her concerns about the industry's effects on local tourism and ecosystems.

"Every time I see a cruise ship it fills me with rage," one commenter wrote.

@livingliza Not sorry. After spending time in Europe this Summer I completely understand why people are protesting these monstrosities. Cruise ships destroy the air quality, stink, dump their waste into the beautiful waters, and provide very little benefit for the places they let their hordes off to explore. I was at a beach in Beaulieu-sur-Mer outside of Nice, France and refused to get in the water because I saw all the ships docked in the bay on the way in and just KNEW. The water looked and smelled gross. My husband thought I was being a drama queen when a child proclaimed, "It's like a swamp! It smells BAD!" Yuh. We left. It's tragic. A formerly picturesque place now looks and smells like a sewage treatment plant. Some studies have also uncovered that cruise ship tourists only spend about €25-50 because all of their food and drink is free on the ship so… all these people are doing is crowding everything and making it worse for locals and people who have spent a good amount of money to fly in and stay in the location. The money that the cruise ship industry makes stays within the cruise ship industry. It doesn't help the local economies. I don't care what their PR people say. It HURTS tourism, it doesn't make anything better. Tourism is great, floating cities are not. Fly in, get a hotel room, go out to restaurants. Don't cruise. ♬ euphoria - ziora

Liza described her experience at a beach in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, where she refused to enter the water after spotting multiple cruise ships in the bay. She noted that the water "looked and smelled gross," with a child nearby confirming her suspicions by exclaiming the water smelled "like a swamp."

Cruise ships can bring major environmental concerns to coastal destinations. These floating cities discharge wastewater, emit air pollution, and damage marine ecosystems with their massive size and scale of operations. The ships burn heavy fuel oil, releasing sulfur compounds and particulate material that degrade air quality in port cities.

Liza also pointed out that cruise passengers typically spend only €25-50 per visit to these ports of call, as their meals and entertainment remain onboard. This limited spending fails to support local restaurants, hotels, and small businesses that often depend on tourism revenue.

Meanwhile, the sheer volume of cruise passengers can quickly overwhelm popular destinations, creating crowded conditions that diminish the experience of locals and other travelers who invest more in accommodations and dining.

Many commenters rallied behind Liza's message with similar experiences and feelings.

"I kinda agree with this. I was in Lisbon last summer, and the cruise ships were — something," one user noted.

"Couldn't pay me to go on a cruise," another said.

"Literally ruin the environment, emissions, the ocean (they throw all their waste in the ocean) and the local economy where they port because they buy trinkets (if that) and wine and dine on the boat. I'm a fellow cruise hater. I'll die on that hill," someone else shared.

A fourth person wrote: "Modern cruise ships have water treatment systems that treat wastewater before expelling it back in the ocean. But I agree they have gotten too big and intrusive."

