Surprising report explains which energy source is taking over the US grid: '88% of new capacity added'

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission released an update revealing that a pair of surprising energy sources are electrifying the U.S. grid. Over the first eight months of the year, renewables accounted for "88% of new capacity added," as reported by Electrek.

Solar led every energy source in each month for the second consecutive year. All in all, solar and wind comprised 23.44% of the country's utility-scale capacity.

The FERC expects renewable capacity, including utility-scale solar, to continue increasing even though the Trump administration has been bullish on fossil fuels in its quest to secure energy security. It has eliminated billions of dollars in grants for clean energy projects, though it has expressed support for nuclear, biofuels, and a few renewable sources, such as hydropower.

"Taken together, the new 'high probability' net capacity additions by all renewable energy sources over the next three years — i.e., the Trump administration's remaining time in office — would total 113,708 megawatts," Electrek explained. "On the other hand, the installed capacity of fossil fuels and nuclear power combined would shrink by 16,329 MW."





Solar isn't just set to light up utility-scale projects across the country — take, for instance, a solar farm in Oklahoma that will support Google data centers amid the tech giant's artificial intelligence push.

On an individual level, solar panels can save you thousands on energy bills while eliminating harmful pollution associated with dirty-fuel electricity generation. The Cool Down has launched its Solar Explorer to make it easy to connect with vetted installers and save thousands when going solar.

Installing solar is more than a passing trend. While the FERC didn't include rooftop solar in its analysis, nearly 30% of the country's solar capacity comes from rooftop systems, per Electrek.

"Rooftop solar is really the unsung hero here," one commenter suggested.

