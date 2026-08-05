In Illinois, 60 rooftop solar sites will add 44 MW as demand for power outpaces supply

"Community solar sites like this one … can help close the supply gap and offer bill savings for customers."

Electricity needs are increasing in northern Illinois, and more rooftop solar projects are being lined up to help meet that demand without using undeveloped land.

Public Storage has said it wants to use dozens of its properties as community solar sites, adding clean power to the grid and creating a chance for customers to lower their utility costs.

What's happening?

Across northern Illinois, Public Storage — which launched its community solar initiative across Illinois, Maryland, and New Jersey in 2023 — and Solar Landscape plan to develop 60 community solar projects on rooftops, as Solar Panel World detailed. The locations would contribute 44 megawatts of electricity to the grid within the ComEd service area.

"With demand for power rising faster than supply, community solar sites like this one offer a clean energy solution that can help close the supply gap and offer bill savings for customers," ComEd President and CEO Gil Quiniones said in a statement.

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State policy is helping drive the expansion, with the Clean and Renewable Grid Affordability Act and the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act supporting that growth.

Quiniones added that ComEd's northern Illinois territory should have about 400 community solar installations.

The buildout is also expected to support about 300 construction jobs. The Chicago Urban League, STEP-UP Solar, YouthBuild Lake County, the Hispanic American Construction Industry Association, and other Illinois YouthBuild programs are helping prepare residents for clean energy careers, with 139 people trained since 2024.

Why does it matter?

The project puts existing infrastructure to use in a region where electricity demand is rising. Rather than waiting for entirely new facilities to be built from the ground up, companies can put underused roof space to work.

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Installing solar on already-developed rooftops also helps avoid additional land use, while cleaner power on the grid reduces pollution associated with electricity generated by burning fuels.

For renters or people who cannot install panels on their own homes, community solar can make clean energy more accessible and can lower utility costs. For homeowners, going solar is also one of the best ways to save money on home energy. If you're curious about how much you could save, EnergySage offers free tools to get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes.

What happens next?

Public Storage chief legal officer and executive sponsor for sustainability Nathan Vitan said the company expects its solar program to reach 1,300 properties by the end of 2026.

"We're proud to partner with ComEd and Solar Landscape to demonstrate how commercial properties can deliver maximum value as community assets," Vitan said, per the ComEd statement.

If you're considering solar at home, free comparison tools can make the process much easier. With EnergySage's help, the average person can save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations. EnergySage's solar map shows the average cost of a home solar panel system by state, along with details on local solar panel incentives. Together, these resources can help you get the best price for rooftop solar panels.

Adding battery storage to a solar setup is one of the best ways to protect your home during outages, save money on energy, and go off-grid. It can also help you store electricity for later use instead of drawing as much from the grid during expensive periods.

To learn more, explore EnergySage for free information about home battery storage options, including competitive installation estimates.

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