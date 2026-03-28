European company brings sleek solar panel design to US market — here's how it solves a common issue

"You'd never know the house even had solar."

Estonian solar roofing company Roofit.Solar made headlines recently after installing its uniquely designed product onto a Michigan home, marking the company's official entry into the North American market.

Electrek shared images of the project, which was conducted in partnership with American installer ArcEdge.

Installing solar panels is one of the best ways to reduce your home's utility bills. Homeowners can save thousands every year with rooftop solar.

However, despite solar's massive benefits, a small fraction of homeowners don't like the look of typical rooftop panels, which is where Roofit.Solar's innovative design comes in.

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Instead of having solar panels bolted to rooftops, Roofit.Solar designs specialty roofing materials that double as solar panels, allowing homeowners to access the major savings of rooftop panels without sacrificing their aesthetic preferences.

Over the last two decades, solar panel technologies have advanced significantly, and innovations like this are opening the door to clean energy for even more homeowners.

If you're interested in having more control over your home's power and ditching rising energy costs, consider consulting with TCD partner EnergySage. Their free tools can get you quick solar panel installation estimates and make it easy to compare competitive quotes.

The project in Kalamazoo, Michigan, which was finalized in late 2025, successfully deployed Roofit.Solar's Velario system, which serves as both a power-generating solar panel system and a weather-protective roof.

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Although Roofit.Solar has completed over 3,000 installations in over 30 countries, this effort marked a major milestone, introducing sleek solar panel designs to the American market.

Electrek commenters applauded the company's efforts.

"This is the product I have been dreaming of," one wrote. "I hope they are super successful." Another noted that the design appeared seamless compared to non-solar metal roofing.

"You'd never know the house even had solar," they remarked.

It will likely take time to see if Roofit.Solar will achieve the competitive pricing necessary to expand widely in the U.S. market.

For homeowners interested in solar, EnergySage's free service can save you up to $10,000 on new installations.

EnergySage even offers a helpful mapping tool that reveals state-by-state installation costs and incentives, helping you find major discounts on solar panels and batteries, and securing the best price for your home and budget.

To reap the full benefits of solar, consider adding battery storage to further boost your savings and protect your home from power outages.

EnergySage also has a free tool to explore battery storage options and obtain hassle-free, competitive installation estimates.

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