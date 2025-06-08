Homeowner searches for 'sneaky' solution after unreasonable HOA prohibits solar panel installations: 'The HOA has managed to turn into [a] mini-mafia'

"Has anyone had to do something like this?"

One homeowner posted on Reddit looking for suggestions to fly under the radar of their busybody homeowners association.

"Sneaky solar panel pergola build ideas in HOA neighborhood?" they wrote. "My HOA doesn't allow solar panels. Period. But I want to have solar panels on top of a DIY pergola build in my backyard in a way where it's hard to tell it's solar unless you're in my backyard. Has anyone had to do something like this to sneak solar into their setup? All 'solar pergola' ideas seem to simply be more solar panel on posts than pergola."

However, HOAs famously hate solar panels for ruining the aesthetic of homes and often forbid homeowners from installing them.

That's why the original poster hoped to get around the rules by creating a hidden, stand-alone structure to support their solar dreams. Commenters wanted them to get access to this clean energy technology, though they didn't all go about it the same way.

"Genuinely don't get how the HOA has managed to turn into [a] mini-mafia," one commenter said. "I get best intentions and all but that just sucks when they don't allow solar."

"Solar access laws for all states," said another user, linking the original poster to a resource designed to help them determine if they had a legally protected right to install solar panels in their state. Many states do have these laws, protecting the rights of citizens to access clean energy.

"Go through the process (HOA and local permits) to install a pergola," suggested another commenter. "Make sure it has top braces that match your solar panels' width & height, or a solid roof. Get all inspections done (HOA & local building codes). Then mount your solar panels on top of the pergola. What they don't see, they can't b**** about."

"See if you can get some of that stuff Elon was making his solar roofs out of, the stuff looked like roofing," suggested a third Redditor. Indeed, there are many new products, like solar roof tiles, that generate energy without using traditional solar panels.

