Homeowner reveals real-life bill savings one month after installing rooftop solar panels: 'This is going to be a very good 30-year investment'

A Minnesotan revealed how much money they saved the first month after they installed solar panels.

"Even with all the snowstorms, my electricity bill plus my solar loan is about $90 less than my monthly electricity bill was in December," they said in mid-February, noting they were set to weatherize their attic and wrap insulation around their home when they got new siding and windows.

"I imagine that this is going to be a very good 30-year investment for me," they added.

Photo Credit: Reddit



You too can save a chunk of change by going solar. Explore EnergySage's free tools to get quick installation estimates and compare quotes. The savings may surprise you, especially if you live somewhere that is not known for warm, sunny weather.

Over 25 years, most people will bank at least $31,000, and savings can reach well into six figures.

"So exciting," one commenter wrote. "Imagine now....you are gonna save a grand every four months for three decades!!!"

The poster explained in a couple of comments that they also installed "very expensive" batteries to mitigate the effects of "frequent power outages." After a rebate, they paid about $39,000 for the entire setup.

Despite the expense, they were excited about how much they would save in sunnier months, as they expected to "get a very large electricity credit as I get through the summer."

With EnergySage's free services, the average person can save up to $10,000 on a solar purchase and installation. The company's mapping tool shows how much a system costs in addition to available incentives in each state, helping you get the best deal.

If the area where you live is prone to disruptions in the electrical grid or high or fluctuating energy costs, adding battery storage can maximize the benefits of installing solar panels. EnergySage has free tools you can use to gather information about those options, including competitive installation estimates.

