Billionaire father sparks outrage after gifting toddler Rolls-Royce: 'The girl would've been happier at a water park'

A viral Father's Day gesture from Dubai-based billionaire Satish Sanpal has ignited a global backlash after he gifted his 1-year-old daughter a custom pink Rolls-Royce Phantom reportedly worth approximately $650,000.

Sanpal, an Indian-born businessman and founder of ANAX Developments, presented the vehicle — complete with a personalized "Congratulations Isabella" license plate, pink-and-white leather interior, and his daughter's initials stitched into every seat as part of an elaborate celebration. The luxury car was shipped from the United Kingdom and unveiled alongside balloon displays, flowers, teddy bears, and a pink carpet.

Despite Isabella being nearly two decades away from driving age, a video of the event posted online shows the toddler receiving the car keys from her father to much fanfare. Online reactions, however, were far from unanimous, according to The Economic Times

Critics quickly took to social media to condemn the display. "Charities are begging for support, and a toddler gets a Rolls-Royce?" one user posted. Another wrote, "The girl would've been happier at a water park." Others decried the gift as tone-deaf in a world grappling with economic inequality, resource scarcity, and worsening climate crises.

The incident highlights a growing cultural rift between extreme displays of wealth and widespread calls for climate and economic responsibility. Transportation accounts for roughly 20% of global carbon pollution, with luxury vehicles like the Phantom often emitting far more than the average car.



According to the International Energy Agency, shifting away from high-pollution vehicles is critical to curbing global warming.

Organizations like the International Council on Clean Transportation and policies such as the Inflation Reduction Act in the U.S. are pushing for lower-pollution alternatives like electric vehicles and public transportation access — solutions starkly contrasted by high-carbon status symbols like the Rolls-Royce.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Still, some defended Sanpal's actions. "He worked hard, he earned it. Let him spend it on his family," one user commented.

This is not Sanpal's first headline-making gesture. Earlier this year, he reportedly transformed Dubai's Atlantis The Royal into a winter wonderland for Isabella's birthday, complete with fake snow and frosted chandeliers. But in an era marked by urgent environmental and social concerns, many are asking: When does generosity cross the line into wasteful excess?

In a time when climate action and economic equity demand global attention, one toddler's luxury joyride has become a flashpoint — not just for how the ultra-wealthy spend, but for what their choices say about the world we're all trying to build.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.