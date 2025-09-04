Waymo gets green-light for major expansion in its battle with Tesla — here's what's happening

Officials say that this is just a test.

Waymo — a well-known Tesla competitor in the robotaxi space — has gotten the green light to test its autonomous vehicles on the streets of New York.

What's happening?

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that Waymo will begin testing its autonomous cars in Manhattan and Downtown Brooklyn through late September, according to Forbes.

Waymo already runs driverless taxi services in Arizona, California, Texas, and Georgia. However, New York is issuing a permit for the first time.

For now, Waymo is taking things slow. A safety specialist will ride along in every car so that the vehicles won't drive on their own just yet. New York's busy streets and tricky traffic patterns will put the technology to the test — and give a real glimpse of how far self-driving cars have come.

Why is Waymo's success concerning for Tesla?

Waymo's move puts Tesla in the spotlight. Tesla has promised "Full Self-Driving" for years, but it has encountered safety problems with the software. The company had two major recalls to fix the issues. Sales growth has slowed, and Tesla has recently cut prices to stay competitive.

For drivers, more competition isn't all good news. Prices for self-driving and electric cars may come down, but if companies rush to market, glitches in the software or safety problems could emerge, and people might start to doubt the technology.

If the rollout of self-driving taxis proves successful, it could make car ownership less essential in cities. However, if Tesla stumbles, buyers could face higher costs or fewer reliable EV options. Slowing EV adoption could keep more gas-powered cars on the road and continue the release of harmful pollution.

What does this mean for drivers?

City officials say that this is just a test, not a plan to replace human drivers. Waymo emphasizes that safety comes first, and regulators will closely monitor the pilot before allowing the cars to operate more widely.

For everyday drivers, the key point is simple: soon it might be easier to get around in an EV or self-driving car without actually owning one, and if you want to buy an EV yourself, there are plenty of options beyond Tesla.

