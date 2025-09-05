Elon Musk sounds off on Uber CEO's claim about self-driving cars: 'That's why Waymos can't drive on highways'

The debate between Tesla and Uber has sparked strong opinions online.

When Elon Musk said, "That's why Waymos can't drive on highways," he wasn't just taking a jab at a rival; he was defending Tesla's choice to rely solely on cameras for its self-driving system.

This approach reflects Tesla's belief that advanced software and computer vision can replace expensive hardware, aiming for a more streamlined and scalable technology, reports Asian Net News.

This decision could make autonomous vehicles more affordable and accessible to everyday drivers. However, without additional sensors such as radar or lidar, some experts worry about potential safety and reliability issues. Using fewer components may also reduce energy use and waste, though it raises questions about the long-term environmental impact of Tesla's approach.

The debate came to a head in late August when Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi appeared on a podcast, arguing that multiple sensors are essential for achieving the highest levels of safety in self-driving cars.

Musk responded on social media, defending Tesla's camera-only strategy and dismissing the need for radar or lidar.

This public exchange highlights two very different paths toward the future of driverless vehicles, paths that could shape not only how safe and affordable these cars become but also their environmental footprint.

For consumers, Tesla's simpler system could bring self-driving technology to market faster and at a lower cost. By using fewer sensors, Tesla may reduce the energy and materials required for production, a small but meaningful benefit for the environment.

One Reddit user pointed out that Waymo's cars can't drive on highways without a human backup, unlike Tesla's system, which still requires driver supervision. It's unclear whether Musk believes there is a physical or software reason why he believes his Teslas can handle highways better than Waymos.

Another commenter highlighted safety concerns, noting that some people worry that relying solely on cameras might not be enough to handle complex road situations. On the other hand, some fans believe Tesla's simpler approach could speed up the arrival of affordable self-driving cars for everyday drivers.

