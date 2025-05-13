  • Business Business

Shopper dumbfounded after spotting shirt with unbelievable price tag at thrift store: 'Not even like it's vintage'

"It looks like a cool shirt. Maybe not so much for the price."

by Rachel Rear
Photo Credit: iStock

A shocked shopper couldn't believe what a Texas thrift store was trying to get away with selling.

The appalled Reddit user posted a photo of a Rob Zombie T-shirt from the tour Freaks on Parade, priced at $69.99, on the subreddit r/ThriftGrift

Photo Credit: Reddit

"70 doll hairs?!" they wrote.

"Texas Thrift is smoking a fat one with that price," they added.

The Freaks on Parade Tour started only a couple of years ago, with Filter and Ministry opening for Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie in 2023, its second year.

So, the T-shirt in question is hardly vintage. In fact, brand-new Freaks on Parade shirts can be found on eBay for about $20.

Overpriced thrift-store merchandise is notable because it's such a rare, "freak" occurrence. Most of the time, thrifters prefer to brag about their wins and amazing finds.

A price tag of $70 is crazy for a T-shirt from a concert that just happened two years ago, but it can also be a steal for something like a designer bag, so it's important to know how to thrift right.

Inflated prices for common merch won't do anything but disillusion and dissuade novice shoppers from buying at thrift stores, which is unfortunate because thrifting can save even the most fashion-conscious shoppers lots of cash. 

Sometimes, absolute gems can be found hidden on the shelves, too.

Add that to the fact that thrifting keeps textiles and other used stuff out of landfills, and it's clear why setting the prices right is so important.

Comments on the post were funny … but frustrated. 

"Not even like it's vintage yeesh," one person wrote.

"It looks like a cool shirt. Maybe not so much for the price," another joked.

And one music maven mocked the unremarkable recency of the shirt, saying: "That concert was less than five years ago too lol."

