Shopper left speechless after uncovering treasures buried on thrift store rack: 'The stars aligned today'

It's incredible what people can find at thrift stores, as one Redditor recently proved when they showed off their phenomenal vintage finds.

A user in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit shared photos of two wool coats they discovered. They stated, "Got these two vintage wool coats for $25 each!"

The original poster added, "I love them and they feel extremely well made. I think they'll last me a very long time."

This Redditor is far from the only person to stumble across extremely affordable vintage finds at a thrift store. Thrifting is one of the best ways to save money on clothing and other items you might not otherwise be able to afford.

Though finding incredible deals on luxury items is rarer than saving money on regular, everyday items, people do get lucky and find items like vintage wool coats, an almost full set of Denby dishes (reportedly around $300 or more new) for only $28, or a popcorn maker for $15 that retails at $1,275.

Thrifting, which saves people roughly $1,700 per year, also helps keep the environment a bit cleaner, as buying products secondhand keeps items out of landfills. Keeping waste out of landfills not only saves space in landfills but also reduces the amounts of methane and carbon dioxide they produce, keeping the planet just a little bit cooler.

Plus, sometimes you get lucky, like the original poster here, and come out of the store with cool finds. The Reddit poster replied to another user about their find and said, "I'm amazed they both fit, stuff like this is either way too small on me or way too big. The stars aligned today."

They weren't the only one to love the coats, either. Other Redditors chimed in to proclaim how wowed they were with the purchases.

One user commented, "Super jealous because what a find!"

Another responded, "Omg my dream."

