Driver stunned after reviewing dashcam footage of road rage incident: 'I actually did not know'

A California Tesla owner shared a dashcam clip on Reddit's r/TeslaCam that captured a frightening road rage incident.

In the video, a Toyota Camry merges in front of the silent Tesla on U.S. Route 101 in Los Angeles and brake-checks the Tesla driver, even rolling down the passenger window to shout. The poster said they honked after the Camry swerved onto the highway without looking and that a few minutes later the driver sped up to tailgate.

"I actually did not know he rolled down his window to cuss until I saw this footage at home," the EV owner said, noting they continued to drive home.

EV drivers are increasingly facing hostility on the road.

Studies suggest that Tesla owners report being cut off, heckled, and even blocked from charging stations — ostensibly just because they drive electric vehicles. This type of harassment can deter people from adopting electric vehicles, which hinders efforts to improve air quality and mitigate the effects of rising temperatures.

Switching to an EV can improve local air quality and even asthma outcomes in communities. Critics often cite battery manufacturing pollution and mining impacts, but experts point out that those concerns are often overstated. For example, clean energy mining totals only millions of tons of minerals compared to the billions of tons of coal, oil, and gas extracted every year.

Most battery metals are highly recyclable. Once they have been mined, you can reuse 80-90% of the metals. In contrast, gasoline-powered vehicles constantly pump carbon, other gases, and particulate matter into the air, whereas EVs emit nothing from their tailpipes.

Commenters shared their thoughts and advice.

"I would call CHP nonemergency and ask them about reporting road raging and brake checking with video proof," one person recommended.

And another added, "All brake checks are improper."

