Advocates call for action to ban unexpected threat found in wet wipes: 'A massive problem'

Plastic pollution is once again raising worries for the environment, this time along the River Thames, where flushed wet wipes are contaminating one of the United Kingdom's most important waterways. According to the BBC, environmental charity Thames21 is urging the government to follow through on a promised ban on plastic in wet wipes.

What's happening?

Thames21 said wet wipes containing plastic are accumulating in the river and forming artificial "wet wipe islands," changing the shape of the riverbed.

"Wet wipes are a massive problem, it's devastating," said Liz Gyekye from Thames21. "The principal challenge is that people flush the wet wipes down the toilets, then you get sewage overflows after heavy rain that chuck them into the river."

The government announced plans to ban plastic-containing wet wipes in 2023, but they were put on the back burner following the election.

"We had the previous Conservative government last year commit to banning plastic in wet wipes, and now we're calling on this government to implement this ban," said Gyekye.

Why is wet wipe pollution concerning?

As wet wipes break down, those containing plastic release microplastics — tiny plastic particles that are easily ingested by fish, birds, and other wildlife. Not only does microplastic pollution disrupt the ecosystem, but it also ends up in our water, food, and bodies, affecting human health.

The problem is made worse by misleading product labels. Many wet wipes claim to be "flushable," but there's no marine biodegradable standard in place, according to Gyekye.

"Consumers need to do their part and dispose of their waste correctly, flushing down only the 3 Ps (pee, poo, and paper)," she explained.

Not only do flushed wipes cause around half of all blockages in the U.K.'s sewers, but they also cost about £200 million ($272.5 million) each year in repairs. Unfortunately, even wet wipes thrown in the garbage contribute to pollution and can take up to 100 years to decompose.

What's being done about wet wipe pollution?

Advocates are pressing the government to implement the delayed ban on wet wipes. While the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has reaffirmed this will happen, Gyekye said the government needs to act "urgently."

Although a new Thames "super sewer" should better handle flushed wipes, the key is preventing them from going down the toilet in the first place. Individuals can help by avoiding wet wipes with plastic and disposing of all wipes in the trash.

Ditching single-use health and beauty products is the best way people can reduce harmful pollution at its source. Luckily, there are eco-friendly alternatives, from using refillable plastic-free wipes to making reusable makeup wipes at home, which not only saves money but also repurposes old clothes rather than tossing them.

