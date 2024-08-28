First-of-its-kind cleaning product now available at Target stores — here's how it could shape the future of cleaning

Biom is the company behind the cleaning product, which will be available in 600 stores and online.

Target is ramping up sustainability initiatives, and its latest foray into the market is a refillable wipe container.

Biom is the company behind the cleaning product, which will be available in 600 stores and online, Packaging World reported. The plastic-free wipes are made without polyester or polypropylene and are part of Target's efforts to cut its use of virgin plastic by 20% from 2020 levels.

So far, however, the retailer — despite introducing Target Zero and Target Clean programs — has increased that footprint by 8%, according to Packaging World. The dispenser is available in multiple neutral colors, proving to be a stylish addition to countertops, and refills sell for $7. The wipes are plant-based and biodegradable, per ModernRetail.

The outlet also noted Biom has raised $4.5 million since its founding in 2021 and that its sales revenue increased 149% from 2022 to 2023.

Target Zero products are refillable, reusable, compostable, or made with recycled materials, and they replace single-use items to reduce waste, while Target Clean includes products made without certain chemicals.

"Mass sustainability adoption requires sustainable tech to be more profitable to operate than existing business-as-usual methods," Al Sambar, a venture capitalist who invests in cleaner companies, told ModernRetail.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Virgin plastic is particularly problematic in polluting our planet since 80% of it (see European Chemicals Agency PDF) ends up in landfills or the environment. Manufacturing it requires resources, including petroleum and energy, and then it can only be recycled a few times if it even goes that route.

"Avoiding making virgin plastics from fossil fuels will therefore be key for the plastics industry to reduce its carbon emissions and reach net zero," Wired reported in a story about how the plastic packaging industry can join the green transition.

It's a good sign that Target and other big corporations, including Aldi, are embracing the challenge and investing in a cleaner future.

These eco-friendly changes ultimately save consumers and companies money, and they help the planet. In addition to supporting brands such as Biom, you can consume less plastic by turning to glass or metal food containers and buying reusable razors and similar items instead of single-use ones.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.