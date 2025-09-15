High school unveils game-changing addition that will generate $1.5 million in cost savings: 'Forward-thinking'

A high school in Ridgefield, Connecticut, showed what can happen when a community commits to a large-scale shift to solar power.

A solar carport capable of generating 1.3 million kilowatt-hours of electricity per year was built on a fast-track schedule to avoid disrupting the school year at Ridgefield High School, according to Renewable Energy Magazine.

It's predicted that the carport will save the town up to $1.5 million over the next quarter-century by creating an efficient carbon offset at the school, which will power the equivalent of 100 homes. The project was funded by a tax equity investment from Patriot Renewable Energy Capital and the help of Connecticut Green Bank. The Inflation Reduction Act also boosted the project's assets.

Community solar efforts like this are an innovative option for people to reap the financial and environmental rewards of switching to solar energy, especially when installing solar panels on a home is impossible or cost-prohibitive.

NY-Sun, New York State's solar program, explains: "Community solar projects generate renewable energy on behalf of multiple customers, who receive credits on their monthly electric bills for their share of the clean electricity that's produced."

Sports arenas and fast-food chains have also gotten involved in the community solar movement. One town in Iowa even enlisted the help of sheep to keep grass maintained at a community solar project, reducing their energy use even more.

While large-scale efforts to go solar are obviously great for entire communities, individuals who want to make the switch to solar can potentially bring their energy costs down to $0.

EnergySage is a company that vets local installers for homeowners, finding the best ones and saving consumers up to $10,000 on installation. Installing solar panels at home means lowering the energy costs of appliances such as heat pumps. Mitsubishi can help with that choice by finding the best heat pump for every home.

The project in Connecticut provided work opportunities for solar carport manufacturers and local contractors, according to Micah Brill from Davis Hill Development, which helped build the carport. It was widely met with enthusiasm, from citizens to town leaders.

According to Renewable Energy, Brill said: "This project is a great example of what's possible when forward-thinking communities and strong partners come together."

