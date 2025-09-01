High-tech sports arena makes game-changing upgrade on its roof: 'A significant step'

"Will serve as a cultural hub in the region for a long time to come."

Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California, has just scored a major sustainability win. The venue — home to the San Diego Sockers and San Diego Clippers — is now powered by a nearly 800-kilowatt solar system paired with battery storage, per Renewable Energy Magazine.

The rooftop installation includes 1,350 panels that will generate more than 1.2 million kilowatt-hours of clean electricity each year, enough to avoid 825 metric tons of carbon pollution annually. That's equivalent to taking nearly 200 gas-powered cars off the road. By pairing the system with 1,146 kilowatt-hours of energy storage, the project ensures the arena has reliable, lower-cost power available even when the sun isn't shining.

"This project will allow us to not only offset a significant portion of our energy use, but also demonstrate our long-term commitment to sustainability," said Josh Elias, cofounder and CEO of Frontwave Arena.

The partnership between DSD Renewables and Baker Electric highlights how sports and entertainment venues can play a leading role in reducing pollution, cutting costs, and strengthening local energy independence. As Scott Williams, executive vice president at Baker Electric, noted, the project represents "a significant step toward our shared vision for sustainable infrastructure and operations."

Beyond the environmental benefits, projects like this help stabilize local grids, reduce reliance on dirty energy sources, and create clean energy jobs — all while saving organizations money.

For everyday people, these projects are proof that clean energy isn't just for big arenas — it's a growing option for homes and communities, too. Installing rooftop solar panels can bring energy bills down to nearly $0, while community solar programs make renewable power accessible for renters and homeowners alike.

Katherine Lillydahl of DSD commented on the new installation to Renewable Energy Magazine: "Making a positive impact on the communities we operate in is a core principle at DSD. With this project, we're providing long-term energy savings and improved environmental impact for a venue that will serve as a cultural hub in the region for a long time to come."

