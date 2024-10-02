New study reveals concerning risk for pregnant women exposed to toxins: 'Potentially making them more susceptible to ... heart health problems later in life'

"Our findings may improve understanding of the effects of PFAS on cardiometabolic health during pregnancy."

A new study suggests exposure to high levels of PFAS — or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — during pregnancy may lead to increased weight and heart health issues for women later in life.

Though PFAS exposure is concerning for all of us, this new research suggests that pregnancy could be a particularly "sensitive period" for exposure to these "forever chemicals," according to a press release from the Endocrine Society.

What's happening?

The new research, published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, found that pregnant women who had high levels of PFAS in their blood during prenatal visits both weighed more and had increased body fat at 50 years old compared to women who had lower PFAS levels during pregnancy. Previous research has correlated extra weight to an increased risk of heart disease.

As the Endocrine Society summarized, "women with higher levels of PFAS in their blood during early pregnancy weighed more and had more body fat at 50 years old than those with lower levels, potentially making them more susceptible to obesity and heart health problems later in life."

It's important to note, however, that prior research suggests that those who are overweight and those who are underweight are both at risk of adverse heart health impacts.

Additionally, body activists and some medical professionals, including at the Cleveland Clinic, have argued weight itself isn't the cause of an elevated risk of heart disease. Instead, it's the related comorbid conditions that frequently cause weight gain.

For the study, researchers tracked the health of 547 women who became pregnant during their early 30s more than two decades ago. It concluded that certain PFAS may affect midlife body fat differently, with potential impacts on later-life health.

Why is limiting PFAS exposure important?

PFAS are human-made chemicals found in fast-food packaging, nonstick cookware, water-resistant clothing, personal care items such as nail polish and shampoo, and more.

They are often called "forever chemicals" because they "usually take hundreds or thousands of years to break down" and can build up in our bodies, the World Economic Forum reports.

People become exposed to PFAS by consuming contaminated food and water, using products made with PFAS, and breathing in air that contains PFAS. One Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey found PFAS in the blood of 97% of Americans.

PFAS are already indicated to interfere with hormones, which is a reason pregnancy could be an especially sensitive time for exposure in women. Pregnancy already impacts the endocrine system, making it a delicate time for hormonal changes in women.

Studies have previously linked PFAS exposure to cancer, decreased fertility, and increased risks of asthma and thyroid disease.

What's being done about PFAS?

The study's researchers said there needs to be additional research on the relationship between PFAS, pregnancy, and heart disease, per The Hill. But they hope the findings are a stepping stone in understanding the impact of "forever chemicals."

"Our findings may improve understanding of the effects of PFAS on cardiometabolic health during pregnancy, which in turn may improve early prevention or detection of adverse cardiometabolic health outcomes in women," study author Dr. Jordan Burdeau of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health said in a statement.

Researchers globally are also working to understand more about PFAS, with the Environmental Protection Agency reporting that their researchers are especially interested in how to better detect and measure PFAS, how to remove PFAS from water, how to dispose of PFAS, and more.

To educate yourself on PFAS exposure, review this list of products and uses for PFAS.

