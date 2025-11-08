Coca-Cola announces electrifying changes to its products: 'Critical role'

In 2024, 11% of all plastic waste was tied to the Coca-Cola company, according to the Guardian. In response, the beverage company said it is "committed to growing [its] business in the right way."

In 2025, Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz Philippines (CCEAP), which bottles and distributes Coca-Cola products in the Philippines, launched its first-ever fully electric beverage delivery truck.

As reported by Adobo Magazine, the zero-emission vehicle will significantly lower Coca-Cola's carbon footprint, aligning with its stated commitment to clean energy.

When corporations make genuine efforts to reduce their carbon footprint, they can make a significant impact in the fight for a clean, green future. While consumers can do their part to offset carbon emissions, corporations should play a significantly larger role.

According to The Guardian, 100 companies have been responsible for 71% of polluting gas emissions since 1988, as of 2017. If these conditions persist over the next 20 years (from 2025), The Guardian reported, global temperatures are expected to rise by 4 °C by 2100.

The actions of corporations and the everyday consumer will not only continue to impact the planet and its current inhabitants, but also, in an even more intense way, future generations.

NASA says that as temperatures continue to rise from dirty emissions, extreme weather events that put people's lives in danger will escalate. Wildfires, droughts, and extreme rainfall are already occurring more frequently than scientists had predicted they would.

With this knowledge, it is understood that, without considerable change, the planet and all who call it home will suffer.

Reducing carbon emissions, such as those produced by gas-operated vehicles, is a worthwhile way for all to protect the integrity of our planet. Coca-Cola's efforts are commendable.

To do your part as a consumer, consider going solar, working with your community, or reducing plastic use. Dedicate yourself, when possible, to reducing your own carbon footprint, as the Coca-Cola company, which still has polluting practices, has.

"At CCEAP," Gareth McGeown, CEO of Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz Philippines, said, per Adobo Magazine, "we remain committed to delivering our refreshing beverages to more people, in a more sustainable and energy-efficient way."

"We recognize the critical role that our logistics operations play in supporting all our customers and achieving an even more sustainable supply chain for our business. As we launch our first electric truck, we continue to drive our long-term strategy of incorporating clean energy into our operations through smart mobility initiatives," Frank Garcia, Supply Chain Vice President of CCEAP, said.

