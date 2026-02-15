Dog food brand rolls out major update to its products: 'It shapes quality'

United Premium Foods has eliminated disposable cardboard from its fresh pet food distribution network, switching to reusable plastic containers that can be used hundreds of times, per a recent press release.

The company partnered with Tosca, a reusable packaging specialist, to implement the new system. Tosca supplies sturdy plastic totes to United Premium Foods, which will fill them with pet food and ship them to retailers. After the products reach stores, Tosca collects the empty containers, sanitizes them, and returns them for reuse.

Each plastic tote can complete the cycle hundreds of times over the course of several years.

Consumer demand for premium fresh pet meals continues to grow, with industry analysts anticipating the category will expand more than 21% each year through the end of the decade, United Premium Foods reported in its press release. (Research has also revealed that, more and more, consumers are looking for sustainable packaging.)

Traditional cardboard boxes create mounting waste streams that harm ecosystems and human health. Manufacturing disposable packaging consumes substantial energy and water, and after disposal, cardboard releases the heat-trapping gas methane into landfills, contributing to the rising temperature of the world.

The new plastic containers also outperform cardboard in protecting temperature-sensitive products during long-distance transportation. Enhanced airflow design built into the container walls accelerates cooling after production, preserving freshness for the journey home.

"Every decision we make is about product quality, on-time efficiency, and sustainability," Ken Mayer, CEO of United Premium Foods, said in the press release. "Reusable containers have proven durable and reliable, helping us maintain product quality during shipping. Tosca's pooling model allows us to focus on production while ensuring packaging is managed end-to-end."

The arrangement will also simplify operations for United Premium Foods workers, with staff no longer spending time constructing boxes or handling disposal logistics.

"At Tosca, we see packaging as an enabler of resilient supply chains," Scott Schimming, VP of Sales at Tosca, said in the release. "In fast-growing, perishable categories like fresh pet food, packaging is infrastructure. It shapes quality, efficiency, and sustainability — and our reusable model is built for that future."

Supporting eco-friendly initiatives by mainstream brands can help encourage more companies to adopt sustainable practices that benefit our communities and the environment.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



