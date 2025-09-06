Shopper sparks outrage with photo of bizarre products at grocery store: 'That should be a crime'

Excessive plastic waste is a big problem in most grocery stores, especially when it comes to individually wrapped items.

One Reddit user said their friend was disgusted after encountering unnecessary plastic in a Canadian grocery store, which was selling packs of water bottles wrapped in plastic film.

What's happening?

In the r/loblawisoutofcontrol subreddit, the user explained that they were sharing "with permission from a buddy of mine." They added: "Looks like they opened a PC water case and repackaged it to sell in 3 packs? No clue how much they priced them at but it better not be for the '839' that they're all stickered with."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The bottles were not only wrapped in cling film but also placed in a Styrofoam tray.

Some users speculated that the store repackaged the bottles because several came damaged in the larger 24-pack in which they are shipped, but there's no way of knowing for sure.

"Don't worry, the plastic wrap and Styrofoam trays are made from 25% recycled materials!" one person shared. "See? We're helping the environment! /s"

"Don't forget to bring your reusable bags!" said someone else.

"That should be a crime," said a third.

Why is plastic waste concerning?

Millions of tons of plastic waste enter the oceans, recreational areas, and other natural spaces each year. As it breaks down, it releases smaller particles called microplastics and leaches toxic chemicals into the water and soil. If animals mistake these plastic pieces for food, they may suffer intestinal issues or even death. Some animals may also become entangled in plastics, such as the rings placed around soda cans, and suffer injuries.

Are companies doing anything about this?

The multinational food giant Mars is launching a technology to reduce manufacturing time by 40%, and it could save nearly 250 tons of single-use plastics from going to waste. Whole Foods has introduced refill stations for certain beauty and hygiene products in California, and Starbucks is testing compostable lids for its cold drinks to keep millions of tons of plastic from going to waste. It's also offered free, reusable to-go cups in Petaluma, California, during a three-month pilot in late 2024.

What else is being done about plastic waste?

In the European Union, officials have announced rules that will require stores to remove all single-use plastic condiment packages and nets on produce by 2030. One city in Illinois is considering enforcing a plastic bag tax or a complete ban in major grocery stores.

If you want to help reduce plastic waste, consider purchasing a reusable canvas grocery bag and supporting brands that offer plastic-free packaging.

If you want to help reduce plastic waste, consider purchasing a reusable canvas grocery bag and supporting brands that offer plastic-free packaging.