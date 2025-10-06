Officials spark backlash with approval of controversial US pipeline: 'It makes no sense'

The project has been defeated before and can be stopped again.

A northeastern gas pipeline proposal that has been denied several times is once again testing state governors after receiving federal approval to proceed.

What's happening?

NJ Spotlight News reported in late September that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration became the latest federal agency to grant approval for the proposed natural gas pipeline. The Northeast Supply Enhancement (NESE) is a project that Oklahoma-based petroleum corporation Williams has been pursuing for years. If completed, it would carry fracked natural gas from Pennsylvania, passing through New Jersey to New York.

The pipeline would run through Raritan Bay, potentially disrupting marine wildlife and damaging wetland habitats significantly. The move has dismayed environmentalist groups that have already beaten back the project in the past.

Greg Remaud, CEO of a local environmental group, spoke out against the venture in an interview with the news outlet: "To run a needless pipeline across 23 miles of Raritan Bay, going through wetlands and then slicing through marine habitat and clam beds, it makes no sense to use."

Why are gas pipelines concerning?

Gas pipelines cause significant environmental damage. The first impact comes through the construction process, which disrupts or destroys habitats while contaminating soil and water. Once they're up and running, they pose a serious risk of leaks leading to harmful emissions and air pollution. Additionally, there can be questions around tribal sovereignty as seen in North Dakota and British Columbia.

And although cleaner than some fuel-burning energy sources, methane or natural gas is ultimately a nonrenewable source that contributes to the pollution that warms the planet.

NESE was rejected by New York's Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) in 2018, 2019, and 2020. New Jersey officials have also rejected it in the past. Despite this, Williams has resubmitted essentially the same proposal, which was accepted by NOAA. There are concerns, especially among environmental advocates, that New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is more receptive to the idea, following a meeting with the U.S. president.

As Fingerlakes1.com reported, Anna Kelles, an assemblywoman from the 125th district, called on the governor to once again reject NESE, citing environmental damage and increased energy costs to New Yorkers.

"The DEC was right to reject this pipeline five years ago," Kelles said. "The DEC and Governor Hochul must do so again."

For its part, Williams has argued that the pipeline would bring needed fuel supply, jobs, and economic activity to the area.

What's being done about NESE?

As mentioned, NESE has already been defeated and could be stopped again. And yet there is momentum, and with significant money at stake, companies like Williams are rarely willing to take no for an answer.

It falls to the residents of New York and New Jersey to hold their governors accountable, as NESE cannot move forward without their consent, according to the reporting. They can do this by raising awareness, spreading the word, and backing the right candidates.

