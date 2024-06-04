Federal government approves new rule that will affect millions of Americans: 'More low-cost, reliable clean energy'

The road to a cleaner energy future is being paved, and this new rule is a major milestone on the journey.

In a major step forward for America's clean energy future, federal regulators have approved a new rule to make it easier to bring renewable energy, like wind and solar power, into our homes and businesses.

This long-awaited move aims to upgrade the nation's aging power grid to keep up with surging electricity demand, according to the Associated Press.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission voted 2-1 to pass the 1,300-page rule addressing transmission planning and cost-sharing. FERC Chairman Willie Phillips called it an urgent and necessary step to ensure grid reliability and affordability for decades as the U.S. faces "a make-or-break moment."

So, what does this mean for you? In short, more clean, low-cost energy powering your daily life. By making it easier to connect utility-scale renewable projects to the grid, the rule will accelerate the construction of new transmission lines to carry wind and solar power to more communities across the country.

Under current rules, a lot of renewable energy is stuck waiting in line, unable to reach the grid due to a lack of transmission capacity. The new rule seeks to streamline the process of siting new power lines and divvying up the costs between states.

Experts say the U.S. needs to more than double its regional transmission capacity and increase lines between regions fivefold to meet the nation's ambitious climate goals of a carbon-free power sector by 2035 and net-zero pollution by 2050. The FERC ruling adds momentum to this transition.

"Building more multi-state transmission lines unclogs the traffic jams on America's electricity superhighways and unlocks our ability to keep up with our growing energy needs,'' said Heather O'Neill, president and CEO of Advanced Energy United, which represents renewable providers.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hailed the rule, saying the FERC's actions "will mean more low-cost, reliable clean energy for the places that need it most.''

The road to a cleaner energy future is being paved, and this new rule is a major milestone. With continued federal action and your support, America is within reach of an affordable, reliable grid powered by the sun and wind.

