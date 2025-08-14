Organizations announce major initiative to deliver next-gen power to island communities: 'Showcasing how islands can become global front-runners'

Two organizations dedicated to clean energy are teaming up to help island communities break free from expensive, polluting fuels — and the benefits could ripple far beyond the shoreline.

According to EnergyTech, the Long Duration Energy Storage (LDES) Council, a global nonprofit, has partnered with Italy's Greening the Islands (GTI) Foundation to accelerate the shift toward 100% renewable power for islands around the world.

The collaboration, announced at the Global Renewable Alliance Lisbon Future Dialogue in June, focuses on promoting long-duration energy storage solutions that can keep the lights on for eight hours or more.

For island nations and territories, reliable storage is the missing puzzle piece in going fully renewable. Many still depend on imported diesel, a costly and polluting fuel that must be shipped in to meet energy needs. By expanding options like thermal storage and next-gen electrochemical batteries, the partnership aims to help islands replace these outdated systems.

"The partnership between the LDES Council and the Greening the Islands Foundation presents a transformative opportunity to scale long-duration energy storage solutions in island communities," said LDES Council CEO Julia Souder.

"By aligning our efforts, we are not only opening new markets for LDES deployment but also driving forward policy innovation and showcasing how islands can become global front-runners in resilient, net-zero energy systems."

This vision isn't without precedent. In 2023, the island of El Hierro in Spain's Canary Islands ran entirely on wind and water power for 28 consecutive days. Nearby, Tenerife is exploring geothermal energy potential with drilling projects up to 3,000 meters deep, seeking clean, constant power sources to complement solar and wind.

Long-duration storage can help replicate and scale these successes by capturing surplus renewable energy and releasing it when needed, reducing reliance on dirty energy and cutting harmful air pollution that affects both planetary and human health.

Under the new agreement, the LDES Council will contribute technical expertise and case studies to the GTI Foundation's "100% RES Islands" initiative, while GTI will use its global advocacy platform to raise awareness and secure policy support for these solutions.

As GTI Foundation chair Gianni Chianetta explained, "Through the partnership with LDES Council, we will showcase how long-duration energy is the game-changer for energy security and resilience, especially for non-interconnected islands with tourism-driven fluctuating power demand."

