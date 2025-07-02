High-tech company sets out to drill deep into island in search of underground power source: 'Could completely change the situation'

The project is a positive sign for the future of geothermal energy.

One of the Canary Islands is working to make renewable energy more accessible with geothermal exploration, as reported by ThinkGeoEnergy.

The island of Tenerife is partnering with Energía Geotérmica de Canarias, an offshoot company of Iceland-based Reykjavík Geothermal, along with the Canaries' largest energy company, DISA.

The companies plan to drill to depths of 2,500 to 3,000 meters (about 8,200 to 9,840 feet) in search of a viable geothermal energy source. The objective is to make sure any source found is clean, stable, and local.

Leaders of the Icelandic company are excited to share their knowledge of geothermal exploration, noting how the potential discovery of an energy source in the Canary Islands could impact production.

"This project is based on the experience, knowledge and belief of us Icelanders in geothermal energy as a sustainable energy source," said Magnús Ásbjörnsson, CEO of Reykjavík Geothermal. "And [it] could completely change the situation for energy production in Tenerife."

Right now, the Canary Islands are heavily dependent on dirty fuels for energy due to the remote location and lack of space.

In 2020, dirty fuels accounted for 96% of the Spanish territory's fuel consumption. That dropped down to around 79% in 2024, with the remaining 21% accounting for renewable energy. Renewable energy sources in the archipelago are limited primarily to wind and solar energy.

Now, Icelandic Reykjavík Geothermal is bringing its knowledge of geothermal energy to the Canary Islands. Iceland has long been a global leader in geothermal energy, the renewable alternative now making up 66% of the energy used in the island nation.

The company itself has extended its reach far beyond its headquarters, with projects worldwide.

The project is a positive sign for the future of geothermal energy. Backed by Icelandic expertise, researchers and engineers will gain the knowledge and skills to find geothermal sources, not just in the Canary Islands, but across the globe.

