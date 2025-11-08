Apple announces massive investment in game-changing projects: 'Will help us achieve our ambitious Apple 2030 goal'

"We want our users to know."

Apple is making moves to expand clean energy efforts across Europe.

The company announced new investments in solar and wind that could help power hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses with renewable electricity.

Apple is adding 650 megawatts of cleaner energy capacity through projects in Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, and Romania. To finance these efforts, Apple has earmarked more than $600 million.

This rollout includes a new solar farm in Spain, multiple solar and wind projects in Italy, solar operations launching later in 2025 in Poland, and a wind farm in Romania.

Apple also signed one of Latvia's first big power purchase agreements — long-term arrangements to buy and sell renewable energy that benefit both customers and suppliers while stabilizing projects and investments.

This is all part of Apple's 2030 plan to become a leader in sustainability across its operations by the end of the decade.

While the company might still have investments in polluting energy industries, this is a step toward changing that. Once completed, Apple estimates its renewable projects will generate more than 1 million megawatt-hours of electricity each year. Still, the tech giant has been hit with a lawsuit accusing Apple of greenwashing.

While renewable initiatives like this are good for the company's environmental, social, and governance reputation, they also help stabilize regional energy grids, lower long-term energy costs for customers, and help countries rely less on dirty energy sources, such as coal.

Apple's latest investments build on its efforts elsewhere, like a $99 million clean energy investment in China and conservation in California's redwood forests.

It's no wonder solar is gaining momentum — installing solar panels is the ultimate energy hack and can bring your power bills down to $0, or close to it.

"By 2030, we want our users to know that all the energy it takes to charge their iPhone or power their Mac is matched with clean electricity," said Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives, in a statement.

"Our new projects in Europe will help us achieve our ambitious Apple 2030 goal, while contributing to healthy communities, thriving economies, and secure energy sources across the continent."

