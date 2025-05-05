Apple pours $99 million into ambitious effort to transform its operations: 'Driving world-class advances'

Apple is putting its money — most recently, $99 million of it — where its promises are. The tech maker recently announced a new clean energy fund in China in order to continue converting its supply chain to renewable energy, Impakter reported.

The company's goal is to have 100% of its supply chain powered by renewables by 2030, and this is poised to be a meaningful step in meeting that goal. It's the second such fund it has introduced in China; Apple previously invested approximately $300 million over four years from 2018 to 2022.

The fund itself will support early-stage renewable projects, namely wind and solar power, National Technology News reported. Overall, Apple estimates that it will initially add 550,000 megawatt-hours of capacity to China's grid each year; the company expects the output to grow as the fund grows.

Apple's first fund exceeded expectations, generating over 1 gigawatt of wind and solar across 14 provinces.

"Our suppliers in China are driving world-class advances in smart and green manufacturing," Jeff Williams, Apple's COO, wrote about the announcement. "With the launch of the second China Clean Energy Fund, we're proud to deepen our collaboration with suppliers across China to drive innovation, opportunity, and progress for our shared planet."

The company has already slashed its planet-heating pollution by over 55% since 2015, per NTN, and it's helping model a way to meet climate-friendly goals while staying profitable.

Similarly, Amazon Web Services announced a partnership with Orbital Materials, which will aim to decarbonize data centers using advanced technology in order to decrease the company's massive pollution footprint. And the European Commission recently announced over €100 billion ($113 billion) in order to finance renewable energy production across a variety of sectors, from steel to tech.

As a consumer, you can use your own purchasing power to support your goals.

If cutting back on pollution is important to you, try only buying from companies making proven efforts to scale back on their own pollution, whether through sustainable supply chains, recyclable packaging, or otherwise. Similarly, invest your money in clean energy stocks for a financial and environmental win-win.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.